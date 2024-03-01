GRAND RAPIDS — A local nonprofit is asking the community to help raise awareness about childhood hunger and provide healthy food to others this March.

Kids’ Food Basket is once again launching “Go Orange," presented by PNC Bank, the color used to represent childhood hunger awareness.

Kids’ Food Basket provides food and resources to children and families in Ottawa, Allegan, Kent and Muskegon counties. Its flagship program, Sack Supper, provides daily evening meals to 10,000 children in local schools. The nonprofit’s services also include sustainable farming, community food distribution and educational programming.

Throughout March, the public can support KFB’s efforts through donations, community events, activities and more.

“Food insecurity is rising nationwide, and the cost of healthy food has continued to increase,” Tamara VanderArk-Potter, vice president of philanthropy, wrote in a release. “Together, we can do something about it. In March, we invite our community to take action to increase food access for kids right here in West Michigan.”

Each of KFB’s locations will host an event for volunteers to come decorate brown bags, make trail mix and more. The lakeshore event runs 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at 652 Hastings Ave.

Area businesses and organizations will engage in “friendly competition” by participating in activities, including decorating bags, advocating online and creating their own fundraising events.

Local schools will participate in KFB Week from March 11-15, when students will learn about food insecurity and be connected with ways to make a difference.

For more information, visit kidsfoodbasket.org/go-orange.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: ‘Go Orange’ in March to fight childhood hunger