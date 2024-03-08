Orange: Deputies are providing free safety assesments to residents

Orange County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a new assessment to keep residents safe.

Channel 9 was at a local woman’s house while Orange County Sheriff’s performed the safety sweep.

Reports show that crime has gone down 24% in the past five years, according to sheriffs.

Deputies say these sweeps can keep that trend going.

Eugenie Barnaby who had her home swept has concerns despite having her home layered with lights and cameras.

“I have concerns,” Barnaby said. “The concerns were for my family.”

Channel 9 was there when Deputy Felix Cadevilla explained what Eugenie needed to have a more safe and secure home.

“I’m here thinking that I’m secure in my home,” Barnaby said. “but when you think of what he said and the things that he said I’m grateful.”

“What we’re trying to do is the reduce in crime,” Cadevilla said.

Citizens can request these assessments from the crime prevention unit at crimeprevention@ocsofl.com or 407-254-7000.

