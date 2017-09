HOUSTON (Reuters) - Officials in Orange County, Texas, will implement a curfew starting Saturday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. CDT, the county's emergency management officials said in a statement.

County and city officials are working to keep the community safe and give its residents "peace of mind" in the aftermath of storm Harvey, the statement said.

(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Bill Trott)