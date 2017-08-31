Orange County, Texas, orders mandatory evacuation due to Harvey floods

ORANGE, Texas (Reuters) - Orange County, Texas, on Thursday ordered all remaining residents to evacuate the low-lying coastal region ahead of forecasts that the Neches River would crest on Friday, threatening homes.

"We're having some issues with flooding on the Neches," Orange County Judge Stephen Brint Carlton said. "It could certainly affect thousands of homes, but we're not sure how many people are still inside of them."

The county is home to almost 85,000 people, according to U.S. Census data.

(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by James Dalgleish)