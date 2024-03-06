Orange County school board, District 2 Democratic commissioner race primary results

Incumbent Phyllis Portie-Ascott took the lead in early voting results from the Democratic primary contest to elect a District 2 Orange County commissioner.

In the Orange County School board race, seven candidates were vying for three seats.

The initial results were from 464 absentee ballots that were submitted by Tuesday.

None of the 18 precincts in the District 2 commissioner race, which covers Hillsborough and rural Orange County, had reported its results as of 7:35 p.m. Tuesday,

Two other candidates — Adam Beeman and Horace Johnson Jr. — were on Tuesday’s Democratic primary ballot.

The winner will vie with Republican nominee H. Nathan Robinson for the District 2 seat in the Nov. 2 general election.

Candidates for a single at-large seat and two District 1 seats were unopposed Tuesday, which means incumbent Commissioners Jean Hamilton and Amy Fowler, along with newcomer Marilyn Carter, will be installed on the newly constituted board in December.

Orange County Board of Education race

Incumbent school board members Carrie Doyle and Jennifer Moore, along with newcomer Wendy Padilla, led the early voting results as of 7:35 p.m., with none of the 17 precincts reporting in the nonpartisan Orange County Schools Board of Education race.

The race was heated this year, pitting Doyle, Moore and Padilla — all registered Democrats who supported former Superintendent Monique Felder’s focus on equity and “culturally diverse learning” — against three candidates who campaigned for a renewed focus on education over equity in the 7,000-student district.

The latter group included Democratic incumbent Bonnie Hauser and unaffiliated newcomers Cindy Shriner and Michael N. Johnson, who had support from Friends of Orange County Schools, a bipartisan group that includes many former and current teachers and school administrators, as well as the conservative New Group of Patriots, which is affiliated with Moms for Liberty.

The seventh candidate, Kevin Alston Jr., a Democrat, was the youngest in the group and got support from the Northern Orange Black Voters Alliance.

This story will be updated as more results come in.