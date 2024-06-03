Orange County Public Schools hosts ‘State of the Schools’ address Monday

Leaders with Orange County Public Schools delivered this year’s “State of the Schools” address on Monday.

The district discussed its progress on ongoing programs, the budget, and goals.

It also discussed a proposed extension to the sales tax that funds renovation and construction at school campuses.

Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs and Superintendent Maria Vazquez delivered the remarks.

