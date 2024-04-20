Orange County pedestrian dies after trying to cross the road, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 61-year-old woman died after trying to cross State Road 50 on Friday night.

FHP said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in Orange County.

According to a news release, a 2008 Mercedes C300 was traveling eastbound on State Road 50, West Colonial Drive, east of Dorscher Road in the center lane.

Investigators said a pedestrian was walking in a northerly direction and entered the eastbound lanes of State Road 50.

Troopers said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and entered the direct path of the car.

According to FHP the front of the car struck the pedestrian.

Officials said, the pedestrian was taken to a hospital and where she was pronounced dead

The Mercedes driver and passenger were not injured, FHP said

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

