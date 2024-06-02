Orange County parolee caught in stolen car with thousands in counterfeit cash: police

An Orange County parolee was arrested after police spotted him in a stolen car filled with counterfeit cash and stolen credit cards.

The suspect was identified as Johnny Lucero Berlino, 31, of Huntington Beach, according to the Irvine Police Department.

On May 23, officers at the Irvine Spectrum shopping mall contacted the police after spotting the suspect’s car with a license plate that was reported lost/stolen.

Authorities arrived at the parking lot, spotted Berlino and took him into custody.

During the arrest, police discovered over $2,700 in counterfeit money, stolen mail and stolen credit cards belonging to other people inside Berlino’s car.

Police confirmed the car was stolen and said the suspect had allegedly purchased the car with counterfeit cash.

The suspect was arrested outside the Irvine Spectrum on May 23, 2024. (Irvine Police Department)

Police found over $2,700 in counterfeit money along with stolen mail and credit cards inside the suspect’s stolen car. (Irvine Police Department)

Berlino was on parole for auto theft at the time.

He was arrested at the scene and booked at the Orange County Jail on multiple felony charges.

