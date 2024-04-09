Orange County man gets prison sentence for sexually abusing a child

GOSHEN - An Orange County man was sentenced to state prison on Monday after previously pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child under the age of 13.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Eduardo Martinez-Rojas, 30, of Highland Mills, was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

According to Hoovler, Martinez-Rojas previously pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a felony.

Hoovler said the defendant previously admitted in court that, being 18 years of age or older, he engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct, including at least one act of sexual intercourse, oral sexual conduct, anal sexual conduct or aggravated sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13 years old, over a period of time not less than three months in duration.

"The acts perpetrated by this defendant against a child are truly unimaginable," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "The only appropriate response to such admitted conduct is the significant prison sentence imposed. My office, together with our law enforcement partners, will never cease in our pursuit of sexual predators."

Under the terms of the sentence, Martinez-Rojas also will be registered as a sex offender.

The name of Martinez-Rojas' attorney was not immediately available.

