Orange County man charged in hit and run after Carrboro crash victim died at hospital

Carrboro police have charged a Hillsborough man after an April 15 car crash victim died at the hospital.

Matthew Harr, 32, was charged Monday with felony hit and run in connection with the crash at 602 Jones Ferry Road, police said in a news release. He is being held in the Orange County jail without bond.

Harr is accused of fleeing the scene of the crash, which left Zachary Peeples, 29, with life-threatening injuries. Peeples was taken to UNC Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Carrboro police investigators found evidence at the scene that helped identify the car and the driver involved as Harr, they said. The case is still being investigated.

Anyone with information can contact Carrboro Police Investigator E. Velazquez at evelazquez@carrboronc.gov or 919-918-7413. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.