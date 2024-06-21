Orange County man arrested, accused of lewd acts with minor

A man was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor as police continue searching for more possible victims.

The suspect was identified as Gilmar Lopez-Diaz, 32, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Lopez-Diaz was arrested on Thursday for allegedly engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

The incidents reportedly took place from 2016 through 2017 in the city of Fullerton, police said.

Details surrounding the incidents were not released, however, detectives believe there may be more victims of Lopez-Diaz who have yet to come forward.

The suspect’s photo was released as authorities continue investigating the case.

Gilmar Lopez-Diaz, 32, is seen in a photo from the Fullerton Police Department.

Anyone with additional information or who may have been a victim is asked to call Detective N. Kaprielian at 714-738-6763.

Anonymous tips can be provided to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227 or online at occrimestoppers.org.

