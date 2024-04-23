Orange County leaders could vote to dispute Orlando’s expansion annex plan

Orange County commissioners are preparing to meet Tuesday and could decide to pass a resolution to dispute a plan by the city of Orlando.

Orlando is planning to annex thousands of acres of land along State Road 528 and build a so-called “Lake Nona 2.0″ on the Sunbridge property.

However, Orange County’s mayor says that the area is not slated for urban development.

It’s roughly 11,000 acres of land that Orlando city leaders want to annex or remove from being part of the county’s control.

The county’s vote on Tuesday could send the project into a legal battle.

Both the city and the county want to see this land developed into mixed-use housing and office space.

The fight is over who gets to control it.

City leaders say they know what it takes to build a successful urban community.

The county’s vote could send the two sides into mediation.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

