Orange County judge sentences Bessman Okafor to death after 9-3 jury vote

A jury’s recommendation that Bessman Okafor receive the death penalty was upheld by an Orange County judge on Monday, eight years after a U.S. Supreme Court decision affecting his initial death sentence threw the case into legal limbo.

The decision by Circuit Judge Lisa Munyon, announced in a brief courtroom hearing, comes after a jury endorsed Okafor’s execution by a 9-3 vote in January. Okafor, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2012 killing of Alex Zaldivar in Ocoee.

Zaldivar, 19, was killed the day before he was scheduled to testify against Okafor and another man, who were arrested after a home invasion earlier that year. The morning of the murder, Okafor and two others, Emmaneul Wallace and Donnell Godfrey, rounded up the residents, including Zaldivar, ordering them to lie on the floor.

Moments later, several gunshots rang out, including two that struck Zaldivar in the head, killing him. A woman who lived in the house was also shot in the head but survived.

Monday’s death sentence follows a mistrial in October after a juror admitted to discussing the case with a friend. Unlike Okafor, Wallace and Godfrey were sentenced to life in prison. Wallace’s conviction is currently being appealed.

On Monday, Rafael Zaldivar, Alex Zaldivar’s father, said the death penalty is the right decision.

“We will never have closure, even if he’s executed in the next 15 years,” Zaldivar told Spectrum News 13, news partner of the Orlando Sentinel. “But I will be there. I will be there. The last face he’s going to see is my face.”

Munyon’s decision on Monday was unsurprising, Okafor’s lawyer Ted Marrero told the Orlando Sentinel following the hearing. The case will now go back to the Florida Supreme Court, which is expected to affirm Okafor’s sentence. But Marrero said the case could make it to the U.S. Supreme Court because of the ongoing legal dispute over non-unanimous death sentences.

“It will end up there sooner or later,” Marrero said of the 2023 law. “And many years from now when that happens, we’ll see what they do.”

Okafor’s initial death sentence — which came on an 11-1 vote — was overturned in 2016, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Florida’s death penalty system unconstitutional. Florida Supreme Court justices followed up that ruling, mandating that juries be unanimous in recommending capital punishment — a ruling affecting more than 200 people on death row, including Okafor.

The rulings led lawmakers to write the requirement for unanimity into Florida statute the following year. But the pendulum swung the other way after Gov. Ron DeSantis took office in 2019 and installed a conservative majority on the state’s high court. That led to a 2020 ruling that unanimous decisions were not needed.

In 2023, DeSantis signed a controversial law allowing death sentences to be imposed on the recommendations of just eight of 12 jurors. That law passed in the aftermath of Nikolas Cruz’s life sentence months earlier for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The law also grants judges the discretion to overrule a jury’s recommendation.

Most states still require unanimous death penalty recommendations for juries, and the most recent law makes Florida a state with one of the lowest threshold for juries recommending death.