Orange County hopes to empower voters with new polling locations

Ahead of the next election in Florida, the Supervisor of Elections announced new precincts and polling locations for voters in Orange County.

Twenty-five-thousands voters across three areas of Orange County, including Lake Nona, Apopka, and Dr. Phillips/Williamsburg will be affected by these changes.

The changes involve two precinct boundary adjustments, creating four new precincts, and renumbering one existing precinct.

The end result creates seven new polling locations, bringing the precinct count from 255 to 259 in alignment with Resolution 2023-M-55 adopted by the Orange County Board of County Commissioners on December 12, 2023, according to a news release.

“In the face of rapid population growth, we’re not just adapting, we’re thriving. The creation of four new precincts and adjustments to seven polling locations ensures that every voice counts,” Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean said. “As we distribute new Voter ID Cards and provide voter education resources, we’re paving the way for smoother, more accessible elections. Together, let’s embrace change and empower our community to shape the future.”

New Voter ID Cards are being mailed to voters affected by the changes starting today.

Voters can easily locate their polling place for the upcoming August and November elections by visiting the Orange County elections website and clicking on the “Find My Polling Place” icon on the homepage.

Maps showing the changes are available at OCFElections.gov/district-and-precinct-maps.

Here is a breakdown of changes as per Orange County Supervisor of Elections:

IN THE LAKE NONA AREA:

Precinct 416 is being split in two to make a new precinct: 418

Precinct 405 is being split into 3 to make 2 new precincts: 417 and 419

New Precincts & Polling Places:

417: HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS - 12150 PIONEERS WAY ORLANDO FL 32832

418: MOSS PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 9301 N SHORE GOLF CLUB BLVD ORLANDO FL 32832

419: HAMPTON INN & HOME2 SUITES ORLANDO SOUTHEAST NONA - 10002 EAGLE CREEK SANCTUARY BLVD ORLANDO FL 32832

New Polling Places (for existing precincts):

405: LAKE NONA MIDDLE SCHOOL - 13700 NARCOOSEE RD ORLANDO 32832

416: FIRE STATION 77 - 11501 MOSS PARK RD ORLANDO FL 32832

IN THE WILLIAMSBURG AREA:

Precincts 117 and 119 are being extended to each take a portion of precinct 124, the polling locations will remain the same.

IN THE APOPKA AREA:

Precinct 223 is being split into two precincts to make a new precinct: 242

New Precinct & Polling Place:

242: ONE WAY CHRISTIAN CHURCH - 2100 W MCCORMICK RD APOPKA FL 32703

IN DR. PHILLIPS AREA:

Precinct 904 is being renamed Precinct 114 with a new polling location.

New Precinct Number & Polling Place:

114: SOUTHWEST MIDDLE SCHOOL - 6450 DR PHILLIPS BLVD ORLANDO 32819

