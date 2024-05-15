Orange County grandfather killed in hit-and-run rollover crash

Loved ones are devastated after a beloved grandfather was killed in a rollover crash and the suspect remains at large.

The victim was identified as Allen Yangkaou Lee, 67, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The crash happened on May 9 as Allen was driving northbound on Culver Drive towards Trabuco Road in Irvine at around 4:30 p.m.

As he passed an intersection, the suspect jutted out and made a right turn against a red light.

The sudden movement of the suspect’s car forced Allen to swerve so he would avoid crashing into the suspect.

The maneuver caused Allen to lose control of his car, causing a rollover crash. His vehicle collided with a center median, a tree and a light pole before landing on its roof.

The suspect’s Honda Civic seen moments before causing a deadly rollover crash in Irvine on May 9, 2024. (Irvine Police Department)

Allen Lee, 67, seen with his grandchildren in a family photo.

The suspect, who was driving a beige Honda Civic, did not stop to help and fled the scene.

Paramedics rushed Allen to a local hospital where he died from his injuries on May 13. His loved ones are devastated as they remember the beloved father and grandfather.

“He was such a generous and very caring man,” said Elaine Lee, the victim’s daughter. “He was everything. It was so sudden and it really does feel like there is a hole. He was ripped from our lives unfairly.”

Allen’s family is hoping the suspect will be caught soon and said they are grateful for the good Samaritans who stopped to help Allen after the crash.

“He is loved,” said Eric Lee, the victim’s son. “Thank you to all the people who got out of their cars. Complete strangers reached into a car that was completely twisted metal, crushed. They could’ve cut themselves, maybe they did, and they all tried [to help].”

His family and loved ones remain in mourning as they remember Allen as someone who loved to help others in need.

“He was always helping people, so if people can help us find this person so they don’t do this again, I think that would be justice,” Elaine said.

Police said the dash cam video from Allen’s car has been crucial in helping them collect evidence in the case.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2008-2011 beige Honda Civic. The car has unique racing-style decals on the lower doors on both sides. There appears to be red material on the door handles as well.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has footage of the incident is asked to call Detective Christopher Ostrowski at 949-724-7047.

