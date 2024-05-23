Orange County grand jury indicts man in 2021 deaths of woman and her baby

An Orange County grand jury indicted a man Wednesday in the 2021 killings of a woman and her 1-year-old baby girl.

Doujon Griffiths, 24, was indicted for first-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and three counts of shooting at, within, or into a building, the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office announced in a press release Thursday.

According to the press release, just after 5 a.m. Sept. 7, 2021, Griffiths allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Massania Malcolm inside a car in an Oak Ridge parking lot. He then allegedly left her baby, Jordania, inside the car without calling for help. The vehicle was discovered two days later with the deceased child inside — killed by the heat.

Griffiths is also accused of shooting and injuring Malcolm’s boyfriend, whose name has not been released. He survived.

Malcolm’s boyfriend told deputies he was in the car with Malcolm and their daughter when Griffiths, who had been staying with them and was riding in the backseat, shot him several times after an argument.

Griffiths evaded capture until he was arrested during a traffic stop in New Jersey in March. He was then extradited to Orange County.

