Orange County firefighters respond to large fire at mobile home park

Crews in Orange County responded to a large fire at a mobile home park Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:17 a.m. inside a mobile home park on Downey Cove Drive, just south of Union Park Elementary.

More than a dozen units responded to the fire deep inside the area.

It’s unclear how many homes were involved, but at least two homes have burned down.

#BreakingNews this is what’s left of two mobile homes after an early morning blaze. Orange County Fire Rescue is on scene. Watch @wftv for more. pic.twitter.com/b44yzLRf83 — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) March 8, 2024

