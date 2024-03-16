Orange County doctor sentenced for murdering wife in staged accident

An Orange County doctor was sentenced Friday for murdering his wife in a staged accident.

In December 2023, Eric Scott Sills, 58, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Susann Sills, 45, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 13, 2016, Eric called 911 and said he awoke to find Susann’s lifeless body after she had allegedly fallen down the stairs.

Homicide detectives arrived at the scene where Susann was pronounced dead. The Orange County Coroner later determined her death was a homicide.

Prosecutors said the injuries found on Susann’s face and neck didn’t match up to the claim that she had died by falling down the stairs. Evidence presented at Eric’s trial showed that his wife died from strangulation.

Blood stains were found on their daughter’s bedroom wall and curtains where Susann was sleeping that night due to a migraine.

“A clump of her hair also was found in the room, indicating that there had been a violent struggle between the couple,” court documents said.

The couple’s son told investigators he was woken up that morning to the sound of his parents arguing in another room, the O.C. Register reports. Investigators said Eric appeared detached during the 911 call to report his wife’s death.

The couple was married for more than 10 years and worked together at a Carlsbad fertility clinic called Center for Advanced Genetics. Eric was the medical director and Susann, who was the co-founder, ran the business side of the clinic. The family lived in an upscale San Clemente neighborhood.

They had twins, a boy and a girl, who were 12 years old at the time of Susann’s death.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, although the O.C. Register reports there was allegedly evidence of marital issues including a text to her husband saying that she “wants out,” the prosecutor said.

“She is frustrated, upset, feels trapped and feels like he is killing her,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Walker told jurors. “She tells him in these texts, ‘You are killing me, don’t you see?’”

Prosecutors also alleged Eric may have been upset about a topless photo Susann reportedly posted of herself in a chat room after losing a bet.

At one point, Eric’s attorney argued that Susann’s medication to treat her migraines impacted her balance that night, which caused her to fall down the stairs and suffer a spinal injury that left her unable to breathe, the O.C. Register reports.

However, evidence from the coroner’s office concluded Susann had died of strangulation.

On March 15, Eric was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

“Mr. Sills not only killed his wife but he went one step further and tried to cover up his horrific crime,” said O.C. District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “His actions have irreparably torn apart his family as his children have to grapple with the immeasurable pain of losing their mother at the hands of their father. This was the ultimate betrayal by their father and now he will spend his remaining days in state prison.”

