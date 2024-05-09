Orange County deputy arrested for allegedly shoving ex-wife

An Orange County deputy was arrested in Volusia County on Tuesday after his ex-wife accused him of shoving his way into her home without permission to grab supplies for work, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Cpl. Patricio Goris, 49, denied shoving the woman, telling deputies he need to grab a ballistic vest and other items from the garage, which he said were “surplus items,” according to an affidavit. Court filings indicate Goris’ ex-wife filed for divorce in 2021 after more than 20 years of marriage, and while records in that case are not publicly available, the arrest affidavit notes part of their agreement prohibited Goris from entering the woman’s home without permission.

Goris was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and was released from the Volusia County Jail on a $500 bond. Court records indicate he has not previously been charged with domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where Goris has worked since 2007, said he was relieved of duty while his criminal case proceeds. A deputy in the agency’s court security unit, he faces an internal investigation once the criminal case finalizes.

“At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks,” Sheriff John Mina said in a statement.

Goris is the latest Orange County deputy to be facing charges in the last few months.

Most recently, Deputy Francisco Estrella was charged with unlawfully accessing a law enforcement database to collect information on a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office detective working on the carjacking of Katherine Guerrero De Aguasvivas, a Homestead woman later found dead in Osceola County. Estrella also recorded conversations with the detective under a fake name and shared those recordings with Guerrero De Aguasvivas’ brother and husband, which were later found by investigators.

Estrella has pleaded not guilty in that case.