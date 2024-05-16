Orange County deputy arrested, accused of falsifying time sheets

An Orange County deputy sheriff was arrested Thursday after she was accused of stealing taxpayer money by falsifying her time sheets.

Cpl. Oxilise Jeannot, who has been at the Sheriff’s Office since September 2017, was relieved of duty as she faces charges of grand theft of more then $5,000 and scheming to defraud, an agency spokesperson said in a press release. Court filings detailing the accusations against her were not immediately available.

“At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks,” Sheriff John Mina said in a statement. Once her case is finalized in court, OCSO intends to open an internal investigation.

Jeannot, 28, is the latest Orange County deputy to face charges, the fourth since January.

Last week, Cpl. Patricio Goris was arrested in Volusia County after he allegedly shoved his way into his ex-wife’s home in apparent violation of their divorce agreement. Goris denied the claims but was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

In January, Volusia authorities arrested another deputy, 39-year-old Tristan Chattic, after his wife said he struck and strangled his wife’s teenage daughter before beating her with a belt, which he told investigators he did as punishment for disobedience, according to an affidavit. Chattic was charged with child abuse and arrested again days later for violating a domestic violence injunction, but court records indicate that case has since been dropped.

But the most high-profile arrest of an OCSO deputy came April 14, after Francisco Estrella was accused of using a law enforcement database to collect information about a Seminole County detective working the case of the carjacking and killing of a woman on behalf of her husband and brother. According to an affidavit, he also tried to seek information about the case by calling the detective under a fake name and recording the conversations.

Estrella, who like the other arrested deputies was suspended while his case proceeds, has pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal interception of communications, illegal disclosure of communications and disclosure of confidential criminal justice information, among other crimes.