Orange County auto shop owner arrested, accused of stealing clients’ cars

The owner of an Orange County auto shop was arrested for allegedly stealing his clients’ cars.

The suspect was identified as James Michael Ross, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

Ross owns the Laguna Beach Collision Center which was previously located at 2147 Laguna Canyon Road.

He is accused of stealing vehicles that were brought into his shop for repairs, police said.

An investigation revealed he had allegedly taken the cars for his personal use and eventually stopped contacting the owners of those vehicles.

The victims, who were unable to reach Ross or retrieve their vehicles, reported the theft to police.

On April 18, Ross was arrested on charges related to auto theft and embezzlement from six separate cases. He was released from custody after posting bail.

On June 19, police received a report that Ross had allegedly stolen another vehicle from a client. Detectives began investigating and the stolen car was located the next day.

Ross was arrested again, this time on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Orange County Jail and is being held without bail.

The thefts remain under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim or has additional information on the case to call the Laguna Beach police at 949-715-0984.

Anonymous tips can be provided to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227 or online at occrimestoppers.org.

