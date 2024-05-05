Orange County announces purchase of over 750 acres of environmentally sensitive lands

Orange County’s Green PLACE Program announces its biggest land purchase since the board of county commissioners expanded it in 2021.

The program bought 752 acres of environmentally sensitive land near Bithlo, as well as parcels near Windermere and North Orange County.

The award-winning program is aimed at preserving, enhancing, and restoring environmentally sensitive lands.

According to a news release, this marks the largest land purchase for the Green PLACE Program since the county commission allocated $100 million in 2021 to expand the program.

The Bithlo property consists of 336 acres of wetlands and stretches between 10th Street and Dill Road, south of Lake Pickett Road. The Roberts Branch, a tributary of the St. Johns River, runs through the land.

“The green place program’s newest 752-acre parcel will protect rare wetland and upland habitats as well as protect Orange County wildlife and plant species,” said Beth Jackson, environmental programs administrator for water and land resources management at the county’s environmental protection division.

The county also recently purchased 18.15 acres of environmentally sensitive lands in both Windermere along Reams Road and 17.9 acres in North Orange County.

Since its inception began in 1990, the Green PLACE Program has acquired 24,725.93 acres of land, many of which are now open to the public for activities such as hiking, fishing, and birdwatching.

In February, the program won a regional Diamond Award from the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council for its commitment to land conservation.

