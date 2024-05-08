Orange Beach, Foley officially part ways from bridge agreement

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Orange Beach has officially signed over the Foley Beach Express to the State of Alabama.

“We gave up $50 million in revenue, but it’s money well spent to see the toll go away because we will gain that back,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said.

You will soon no longer have to pay a minimum of $5 to cross the bridge thanks to the new agreement.

The state will pay $57 million to the Baldwin County Bridge Company and $3 million will go to Orange Beach for road improvements.

“The $3 million is property acquisition, hopefully, apply it to the bypass and to 161 to make that more efficient movement going north and to the west,” Kennon said.

The Beach Express Bridge will continue to carry both north and southbound traffic for now.

However, once the Intracoastal Waterway bridge is complete, likely in 2026, the traffic pattern will change. The Intracoastal will be for southbound traffic, and the Beach Express will be for northbound traffic.

The toll will officially end on May 23 at noon just before a busy Memorial Day weekend.

