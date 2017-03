Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

In South Korea on Friday, Sec. of State Tillerson warned that military action against North Korea was "on the table," if the country continued to develop its weapons program.

NBC Nightly News More

NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events.