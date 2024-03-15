Optimism on radar in air show dispute

Mar. 15—TRAVERSE CITY — Dialogue between Cherry Capital Airport and National Cherry Festival leaders is open again, fueling optimism that both sides can resolve their ongoing dispute over the festival's air show.

Kat Paye, the festival's executive director, said ongoing discussions between the airport governing body Northwest Regional Airport Authority and festival organizers had her anticipating both sides could reach a positive resolution. Air show organizers and their legal counsel are still working on a response to the airport authority's last proposed agreement for the air show.

"I think there is a discussion underway about a future meeting, but I don't think anything has been set yet," she said.

Airport authority board Chairman Steve Plamondon said he's hoping to have the proposal in hand Friday. He and airport Executive Director Kevin Klein plan to review it promptly so representatives and attorneys from both the air show and airport can resolve any outstanding issues.

A meeting is tentatively set for March 25, and Plamondon said if all goes well, both parties could meet with most obstacles already resolved, and part with an agreement in hand that allows the air show to go forward for 2024 and beyond.

Plamondon said he's feeling even more optimistic than he was following the airport authority board meeting Tuesday.

"And that's because ... the dialogue has been opened back up and both parties have been communicating," he said.

Communications breakdowns featured largely as both festival organizers and airport authority leadership laid out the dispute Tuesday. Air show Director Christian Smith called the agreement the airport authority sought to use Cherry Capital Airport as the show's launch pad unacceptable, particularly a clause giving the airport director final say over the show.

Smith said as much at a press conference that day that preceded the airport authority's regular meeting, where Klein similarly dismissed the festival's counterproposal.

In particular, Klein said the temporary flight restriction required so the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other tactical planes can perform would interfere with as many as 70 airport operations, hindering its core mission as an airport.

The dispute simmered since September 2023, and boiled over after airport authority board members changed an ordinance covering special events in January. While Smith disputed the need for any agreement between festival organizers and the airport authority to move ahead with the air show, Klein and others insisted the air show can't go forward without one.

One item in the proposed agreement asked the festival to give $86,000 for the 2024 air show, or $106,000 if the fighter jets need an arresting gear to land, Paye said. The festival typically offers the airport a sponsorship package equivalent in value, including naming Cherry Capital as a sponsor in festival marketing, signage featuring the airport logo and giving festival tickets, for example.

That's been the case for many years, with no cash changing hands between festival organization and airport authority, Paye said.

Festival organizers offered even more in their counterproposal — airport authority Attorney Karrie Zeits told board members Tuesday that while the airport couldn't accept that proposal, the sponsorship agreement was still in consideration.

Plamondon, who previously directed the festival air show for nearly 30 years, said the authority's latest proposal would still allow the festival to "pay" through a sponsorship package — what's known as an "in-kind" payment. The exact amount would depend on the airport's level of involvement and resources required.

"To my knowledge, there's never been any cash compensation at all," he said.

Looking ahead, it's unclear which if any fighter jet performances are in store for Traverse City in 2025.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, another festival mainstay, are set to be in Battle Creek over the Fourth of July weekend and Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the following weekend, according to a tentative schedule.

And the Blue Angels will be in Duluth, Minnesota on July 5 and 6, 2025, then Pensacola Beach, Florida, on July 12, according to a schedule from the Navy.