Optimal solar eclipse viewing conditions expected for Salisbury, Ocean City

While Maryland will not be in the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse, it will still be a stunning sight to behold, and it looks like Delmarva will have the perfect weather conditions for it.

Weather forecast for Salisbury, Ocean City for solar eclipse day

According to the National Weather Service, Monday should be sunny and mild for both localities

For Monday afternoon, Salisbury is forecast to have mostly sunny skies, with a high near 62. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Ocean City will also have ideal conditions for those who want to head outside to view the eclipse. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Monday, with a high near 56, then partly cloudy Monday night, with a low of about 47.

What Maryland can expect: Total solar eclipse will cross 13 U.S. states on April 8: Is Maryland in its path?

When should you look to the skies (safely!) to view the eclipse?

The Salisbury area will see a partial eclipse for 2 hours, 27 minutes. 83.1% of the sun will be obscured by the moon at the peak.

The eclipse will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT and end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT, but the exact time of the eclipse varies by where you are in its path.

Use this link to search for what we should expect by zip code.

Eclipse-watching events: Solar eclipse watch events at Wallops, Maryland and DC: Where, when to get in on the fun

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury, Ocean City to have optimal solar eclipse viewing conditions