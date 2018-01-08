Oprah's Powerful Golden Globes Speech Has the Internet Really, Really Wanting Her to Run for President

Even Meryl Streep wants her to throw her hat in the ring

Seth Meyers joked that Oprah Winfrey might run for president during his opening monologue for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. But Winfrey’s powerful speech about inequality later in the night sparked serious calls for the mogul to consider a presidential bid in 2020.

Winfrey, who was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement on Sunday, spoke about the injustices women and minorities have faced and promised change.

“I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon,” she said.

The commanding speech ignited calls for Winfrey to run for the nation’s highest office in 2020. Oprah told Bloomberg on Sunday night that she didn’t have plans to run. But her longtime partner Stedman Graham told the Los Angeles Times: “it’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.”

Some social media users seemed eager about the idea. Meryl Streep told the Washington Post on Sunday that she wanted Oprah to run for president.

The only way Oprah’s speech would have been more perfect was if she announced at the end that she was running for President #goldenglobes #Oprah2020 — Emily Cherniack (@echerniack) January 8, 2018

Dear Oprah, run for president please! — Sara Sampaio (@SaraSampaio) January 8, 2018

Can someone make Oprah president please — Jo Boaler (@joboaler) January 8, 2018

I was never one to jump on the #Oprah for President bandwagon cause I love her too much to put that burden on her. But now I am convinced that she can right these wrongs and turn this beautiful American ship around. Frankly, I'm convinced she can walk on water. #GoldenGlobes — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) January 8, 2018

As I sit here in tears...I have never ever seen such a speech. @Oprah, my friend. Please run for President. This world needs more of THAT. WOW. — Billy Gilman (@BillyGilman) January 8, 2018

Why couldn't our first TV show president have been Oprah Winfrey. Why. #GoldenGlobes — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) January 8, 2018

#Oprah can straight up make this her first speech announcing that she's running for President in 2020. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 8, 2018

I know we said “no more celebrities for President” but, you guys. Oprah transcends.



We are not worthy of the notion. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PDsi957veF



— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 8, 2018

But others weren’t as enthusiastic about Oprah’s potential presidency.

Oprah is lovely, she isn't qualified to be President though. Can we stop with the cult of personality approach to politics? — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) January 8, 2018

yall want oprah to be president without realizing that also means you want oprah calling in drone strikes — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 8, 2018

oprah’s speech ruled and also i would like a president with some governing experience — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) January 8, 2018

wait, you guys actually want oprah to run for president? like, that's not just something to say for jokes? some of you think that's a good idea? — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) January 8, 2018

I get that a lot of people like Oprah, but I really really really don't think that embracing the celebrity-for-president trend is a healthy response to recent events. — RoBitcoin WigglesChain (@RobinWigg) January 8, 2018

It’s not the first time Winfrey, who President Donald Trump called his top pick for his running mate in 2015, has been considered a potential presidential candidate. But Winfrey has repeatedly said that she has no plans to run for president.