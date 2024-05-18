OPRA 'reform' would badly damage access to public records in New Jersey

The New Jersey Legislature gutted the Open Public Records Act this week, rolling back decades of progress in providing access to records on the local, county and state levels, even as members of the public and the press raised objections and warned of government overreach.

A bill, which if signed by Gov. Phil Murphy will cut off access to a wide array of public documents and data, was passed by broad majorities in both the Senate and Assembly on Monday, May 13. The legislation was sold as needed reform after organizations like the League of Municipalities complained that providing access to records — records paid for by taxpayers — put an undue burden on municipal clerks, who are also paid by taxpayers.

Open government advocates said the bill masquerades as reform but is in reality a way to keep important information from the public.

It was sponsored in the state Senate by state Sens. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, and Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, and in the Assembly by Assemblymembers Joseph Danielsen, D-Somerset, and Victoria Flynn, R-Monmouth.

The USA TODAY Network New Jersey Editorial Board has been unequivocal — the bill is bad for New Jersey, harms the public's right to know and should be met with Gov. Phil Murphy's veto pen.

Editorials: OPRA 'reform' must be rejected

Our view, May 16: If you care about the public's access to government data, we strongly urge you to contact legislators in Trenton who supported the measure.

Our view, May 9: The proposed changes to OPRA — even in the new, amended bill — would undermine transparency and democracy. Murphy must veto the bill.

Our view, March 14: Gov. Phil Murphy's veto pen may be the only thing to stop a fast-tracked attack on New Jersey's Open Public Records Act. He must use it.

Charlie Stile's viewpoints

Veteran political columnist Charlie Stile has weighed in on the attempt to veto OPRA:

Stile, May 16: If he signs the bill, Phil Murphy would actually be aligned with GOP-controlled Louisiana, which is moving to shield most records from public view.

Stile, May 13: The voting public is frightened that America's democracy is in its death throes and Trenton Democrats are gambling with transparency.

Stile, March 18: Leaders of the New Jersey Democratic Party failed to take the temperature of the grassroots anger and fear over the fate of democracy.

News coverage

New Jersey Statehouse reporter Katie Sobko has lead coverage of the bill's journey through to passage in both chambers of the Legislature:

May 14: Good government advocates across New Jersey are urging Gov. Phil Murphy to veto legislation that guts public access to government data and documents.

May 14: Here’s a look at how every member of the Legislature voted on legislation that guts public access to government records and data.

May 13: An alleged reform of the New Jersey Open Public Records Act was passed by the Legislature. It will largely gut access to public records and data.

May 10: A New Jersey bill that would gut access to public records will be voted on by both chambers of the Legislature after it cleared an Assembly committee.

May 9: The New Jersey state Senate Budget Committee advanced a bill that will gut access to public records. The Assembly will take it up next.

May 2: Legislation to reform New Jersey's Open Public Records Act has yet to resurface in Trenton. What's next?

April 12: As many as 81% of state residents polled say they would support keeping public records transparency legislation intact — as it is.

OPRA's impact on our journalism

USA TODAY Network New Jersey investigations editor James M. O'Neill mapped out the legislation's impact on — and service to — our watchdog journalism.

March 17: Advocates warn that new legislation would gut OPRA and reduce government transparency. NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY Network New Jersey have used OPRA frequently in our watchdog role.

More opinions

The USA TODAY Network has published multiple op-ed perspectives on the bill that is alleged to reform the New Jersey Open Public Records Act. Here's a selection:

Harry Pozycki, May 17: Murphy’s veto can open the opportunity for a better path forward for the New Jersey Open Public Records Act.

Brian Bergen, May 15: My cowardly colleagues in the New Jersey Legislature just destroyed the public's right to know. Hold them — and Phil Murphy — accountable.

League of Women Voters of Morristown Area, April 14: The goal of attempts to update or modernize OPRA should be to reinforce the public's trust in our democratic processes by improving transparency.

New Jersey Labor Leaders, March 11: This legislation would make sweeping changes to the Open Public Records Act, severely limiting public access to government documents and information.

