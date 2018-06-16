The Opportunity rover has survived Martian hell for 15 years. Here's how.

A dust storm the size of North America has smothered NASA's Opportunity rover for the past week, shrouding much of the red planet in darkness and depriving the robot's solar panels of light.

Opportunity's battery power has dropped so low that it's now in a sleep mode and unable to send information back to Earth.

"It's gotten so bad she's not talking to us," Bill Nelson, chief of the Opportunity mission's engineering team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in an interview.

"It’s a bit scary — we like to hear from our rover."

On June 8, NASA announced that "perpetual night" had settled over Opportunity, which has been exploring Martian terrain since 2004. NASA, like its 400-pound rover, must wait it out, wondering if the battery will power up when the storm passes.

An artist's conception of the Opportunity rover on Mars. More

Image: nasa

"If they go completely dead, you're usually in trouble," said Nelson.

But Opportunity's engineers, many of whom have spent over a decade shepherding the machine through its life on Mars, recognize it's a tough, expertly-built robot, that is apparently hard to kill. After all, it was only expected to live for 90 days. Now, it's lived for more than 5,100.

"I’m fairly optimistic at this point," said Nelson. "I’m hopeful that we may be able to recover."

Conquering the red dust

NASA scientists may have grossly underestimated Opportunity's lifespan, but it's not because they thought the extreme cold would kill it, or that the six-wheeled rover would drive into a steep ditch.

The Curiosity rover, on another part of the planet, captured these two images of the dust storm. More

Image: nasa

Rather, they expected typical Martian dust to layer upon the solar panels, eventually starving Opportunity of light and power.

"We thought the dust would obscure the arrays enough that the rover would die," said Nelson.

But, the rate of dust turned out to be significantly less, said Nelson. And, critically, the Martian wind has helped out quite a bit.

"We’ve been lucky that winds or dust devils have come and blown off the arrays," said Nelson. "The wind blows off the bulk of the dust."

And, Opportunity has unwittingly evaded sprawling, red tempests.

"We’ve been fairly fortunate in missing the regional and global dust storms," said Nelson.

