Opportunity House in Reading to celebrate Juneteenth

Opportunity House will celebrate Juneteenth with food, music, children’s activities and a keynote speaker.

The keynote speaker will by Wynton Butler, NAACP Reading Branch historian. He will share the history, meaning and reflections of Juneteenth. His presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the shelter, 430 N. Second St.

Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War. The holiday marks the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the United States.