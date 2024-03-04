Opportunity eclipsed? Ottawa schools close for rare solar event

Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee Lyra Evans says the school closures area missed opportunity to engage learners in science-as-it-happens. (Robyn Bresnahan/CBC - image credit)

A decision by school administrators in Ottawa to cancel classes on the day of a rare solar eclipse has some asking whether they're missing out on an equally rare teaching moment.

Ottawa schools are set to close on April 8th due to a rare solar eclipse, lasting nearly two and a half hours.

Outside one Ottawa school last month, parents reacted to questions about the public board's decision with surprise, asking if it was an April Fool's joke.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee Lyra Evans says the school closures area missed opportunity to engage learners in science-as-it-happens.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee Lyra Evans says the school closures area missed opportunity to engage learners in science-as-it-happens. (Robyn Bresnahan/CBC)

As the moon aligns between the Earth and the sun, a partial eclipse will sweep across the Ottawa Valley and Quebec between 2:11pm and 4:35, with the total eclipse around 3:30 p.m., depending on where you are in the region.

Schools to shutter

Ottawa Carleton Public School Board officials have decided to shutter schools for the day since the celestial event coincides with the usual dismissal time for students.

Nine other Eastern-Ontario school boards will keep students home after rescheduling a PD day to coincide with March 8.

But there have been vocal critics who say the idle schools represent a lost opportunity -- some of them from within the school system.

Space journalist Elizabeth Howell, photographed on small hill in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood where she remembers keenly following celestial happenings.

Space journalist Elizabeth Howell, photographed on small hill in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood where she remembers keenly following celestial happenings. (Robyn Bresnahan/CBC)

"I don't think it's necessary for schools to close during the eclipse," said Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee Lyra Evans, calling it a missed opportunity to guide students through a rare, live and dazzling scientific experience.

"Instead of doing that we're sending kids home saying, ''I hope you don't look at the sun'."

Risk Aversion

She said it reflected a culture of risk aversion that has taken hold in many public institutions.

Last month, Mike Wyseman, the president of Municipal Risk Services, which helps municipalities and provincial governments balance risk, said the risk of liability tied to a partial solar eclipse would be "minimal at best."

Ontario's Education Minister, Stephen Lecce, has also been critical of the decision.

Map of the path of totality for the solar eclipse of April 8, 2024, in Canada.

Map of the path of totality for the solar eclipse of April 8, 2024, in Canada. (Canadian Space Agency)

He said the shuttering of schools would reduce the ability of a child "to learn in a dynamic way about science and astronomy and exciting things that are happening."

Retinal damage

But space journalist Elizabeth Howell, a contributor to Space.com, said while the opportunity to participate in a major celestial events such as an eclipse or a comet can galvanize a young mind, sending them hurtling on toward a love of STEM subjects, she understood the stance of school boards.

Staring directly at the sun during an eclipse can cause serious eye damage, often imperceptibly at first, she said, since the retina has no sensitivity to pain, and since the effects of retinal damage may not appear for hours.

Howell fondly recalled an Ottawa school day of 1994 when teachers drew the curtains and cancelled recess to prevent her and classmates from looking at a solar eclipse.

But the workings of the celestial clockwork mean accomodating this year's solar event is more challenging, she acknowledged.

"So I can see that from the supervision standpoint that it's very, very difficult," she said.

Safe viewing

Despite the school closures, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa's east-end will throw open the doors of an aircraft hangar to host an eclipse viewing event.

A young spectator looks skyward during a partial eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York.

A young spectator looks skyward during a partial eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The popularity of a similar event for a partial eclipse in 2017 caught organizers off guard, drawing thousands when only hundreds of sky-watchers had been expected.

This time, Cassandra Marion, the science advisor at the museum, said they would be prepared and ready to provide free eclipse viewing glasses with admission, along with educational activities and crafts for children.