‘An opportunity’: 5000 Role Models graduates honored in Miami as they head to college

Dozens of students, donning signature red-and-black ties, were celebrated as they took the next step in their academic journey: attending college.

On Sunday afternoon, scholars with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program committed to colleges and universities, which spanned four states, at an academic signing ceremony at Miami Dade College North Campus. The graduates, through a partnership with the Miami Dolphins, were also gifted a backpack and a laptop computer they can take with them to campus.

“These graduates hail from 16 Role Model high schools in Miami-Dade County Public Schools and one in Duval County,” said U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, the founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. “The boys, some of whom never dreamed of going to college, have met the ever-increasing standards, not just to gain acceptance, but to qualify for scholarships.”

One member of the 2025 Class of Wilson Scholars, ties his shoe as they wait to greet attendees of the signing ceremony during the Wilson Scholars Academic Signing Ceremony of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project that connected Wilson Scholars from public high schools in Miami to full scholarship support to prestigious colleges and universities during its ceremony held at the Miami Dade College-North Campus SOJ Multipurpose Room on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Wilson, a former teacher and principal, founded the mentorship program in 1993 during her time as a Miami-Dade County School Board member. Notable figures in South Florida have graduated from the program, including Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, and Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president for communications and community affairs, who died in September 2023.

Eddie M. Person, 75, smiles as he and other role models are acknowledge for their 31 years of service to the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. The Wilson Scholars Academic Signing Ceremony of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project connected Wilson Scholars from public high schools in Miami to full scholarship support to prestigious colleges and universities during its ceremony held at the Miami Dade College-North Campus SOJ Multipurpose Room on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

“All [the kids] needed ... was just an opportunity, just exposure to men in the community who could help them become good men in society and not a menace to society,” Wilson told the Miami Herald on the 30th anniversary of the program.

The scholars

Here are the students recognized at the ceremony — and the college they will be attending.

Bethune Cookman University: Enok Oscar, William H. Turner Technical Arts.

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University: Andre Sawyer, North Miami Beach; Justin Troupe, Miami Norland; Shiloh Graves, Miami Killian; Zachariah Holmes, William H. Turner Technical Arts; Julias Graham, Riverside High School in Duval County; Jemari Dickerson, Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts in Duval County.

Florida International University: Samuel Jean-Pierre, American; Jayden Jean, Dr. Michael M. Krop; Bryan Denis, G. Holmes Braddock; Deon Libby Jr., Coral Reef; Jarvis Jones, Miami Central; MM Chowdhurry, Miami Lakes Educational Center; Devin Dixon, William H. Turner Technical Arts; Samuel Fleuraguste, William H. Turner Technical Arts.

Florida State University: Juan Rojas, Coral Reef; Mathew Gallant, G. Holmes Braddock; Joshua Thompson, Dr. Michael M. Krop; Kawan Anglin, Miami Norland; Raquez Bacon, William M. Raines in Duval County.

Members of the class of the 2024 Wilson Scholars look over their shoulders as the 2025 Wilson Scholars walk in the processional during the 31st consecutive year of the Wilson Scholars Academic Signing Ceremony of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. Fifty Wilson Scholars from public high schools in Miami, received full scholarship support to prestigious colleges and universities during its ceremony held at the Miami Dade College-North Campus SOJ Multipurpose Room on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Indian River State College: Jesny Pierre, William H. Turner Technical Arts.

Louisiana State University: Kaiden Clement, Coral Reef.

Miami Dade College: Victor Halavenka, Alonzo & Tracy Mourning; Jawaun Summers, Booker T. Washington; Shad Hernandez, Miami Carol City; Jabari Kendrick, Miami Carol City; Isaiah Frazier, Miami Carol City; Jaylen Chance, Miami Carol City; Taigan Douglas, Coral Reef; Daniel Gandia, Felix Varela; Hernan Castiblanco, G. Holmes Braddock; Eric Contreas, Miami Central; Steven Rios, Miami Central; Phaion Walker, Miami Killian; Lenin Hernandez, Miami Lakes Educational Central; Delmetrius Durden, Miami Norland; Raymond Cuevas, North Miami Beach; Ernensley Dor, North Miami; Joey Constant, North Miami; Olivier Michel, North Miami; Nayson Annilus, North Miami; Shelovens Manuel, North Miami; Dorian Pottinger, William H. Turner Technical Arts; Isaiah Adelin, William H. Turner Technical Arts; Sem Omiscar, William H. Turner Technical Arts.

Presbyterian College: Triston Wilson, Miami Norland.

Norland graduate Triston Wilson, left, who received his signing pin from his father, Paul V. Wilson Jr., receives a hug of pride and joy during the 31st consecutive year of the Wilson Scholars Academic Signing Ceremony of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project connected Wilson Scholars from public high schools in Miami to full scholarship support to prestigious colleges and universities during its ceremony held at the Miami Dade College-North Campus SOJ Multipurpose Room on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

St. Thomas University: Raul Gutierrez, Coral Reef; Keon Francis, Miami Carol City; Joshua Valle, William H. Turner Technical Arts.

Syracuse University: Dennis Brown-Figueroa, North Miami.

University of Florida: William Altamirano, Coral Gables; Derek Rosales, William H. Turner Technical Arts.

University of Miami: Samuel Arboite, William H. Turner Technical Arts.

United States Air Force: Mustafa Irvin, William H. Turner Technical Arts.

Triston Wilson, left, walks behind the Wilson Scholars during the procession before being pinned by his father, a once Wilson Scholar and now a public school administrator and Role Model for the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. The Wilson Scholars Academic Signing Ceremony of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project connected Wilson Scholars from public high schools in Miami to full scholarship support to prestigious colleges and universities during its ceremony held at the Miami Dade College-North Campus SOJ Multipurpose Room on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Miami, Florida.