Opportunities and challenges ahead for NM nonprofits awarded $16 million in federal housing funds

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM), right, and his office's field representative, left, introduce themselves to local housing leaders ahead of Tuesday's roundtable at Cuidando Los Niños in Albuquerque. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM)

Two New Mexico congressional members hosted housing nonprofit leaders from across the state Tuesday to celebrate $16 million in federal housing funds allocated earlier this year.

The money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will help groups like Catholic Charities and La Casa Inc. in Las Cruces. They are expected to use the funding for things like rental assistance, case management and administrative costs.

U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez, both Democrats, touted the award as a necessary piece of the puzzle in addressing the state’s homelessness crisis. A report last May from the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee estimated that homelessness increased 48% between 2022 and 2023, based on a point-in-time count.

The HUD Continuum of Care program is an important source of funding for local housing support across the country. This year, the total award was $3.16 billion, the largest-ever, according to HUD data, in light of increasing homelessness nationally.

New Mexico’s HUD money goes into two pots – one for Albuquerque and one for the rest of the state – following applications submitted by the City of Albuquerque and the state Mortgage Finance Authority. This year, 28 organizations statewide were among the sub-grantees, including local governments, housing authorities and community centers.

More than a dozen leaders attended a roundtable Tuesday to express gratitude and describe their vision for the HUD funding, but also to address challenges they’ve faced getting the money out the door or putting it to good use. Laura Chavez, president and CEO of the New Mexico Supportive Housing Coalition, said wary landlords remain an obstacle in Bernalillo and McKinley Counties, where the group operates.

“We can develop housing all day long. Many of us are working towards that. We can administer vouchers, many of us are,” she said. “We can administer support services. Many of us are. But without landlords and property partnership buy-in, we’re spinning our wheels.”

Chavez said more needs to be done to encourage developers and property owners to build affordable housing or lease units to low-income residents, like creating new incentives. Landlords in many cities across the state can legally turn away tenants who have federal housing vouchers, Chavez noted. Legislators this year failed to pass a statewide ban on that practice, known as “source-of-income discrimination.”

Even with additional money flowing, two nonprofit leaders mentioned long waitlists for some housing programs, including Section 8 vouchers and programs for homeless children.

“The need is there. We have an extremely long waitlist,” said Laura Fisher, housing director for Albuquerque-based Cuidando los Niños. “And so hopefully we can start to work through that.”

The $16 million is in addition to about $200 million allocated by state lawmakers this legislative session for housing programs, including affordable housing development and infrastructure. About $20 million of that is designated to address homelessness.

Stansbury, in a news conference after the roundtable, said the federal and state funding contributes to an “all hands on deck” approach to housing, paying for new development, services, rental assistance and behavioral health.

“All of these pieces will go together to help address different pieces of the housing and homelessness crisis,” she said.

The post Opportunities and challenges ahead for NM nonprofits awarded $16 million in federal housing funds appeared first on Source New Mexico.