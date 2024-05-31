Opponents of public religious charter school seek a court injunction to halt its opening

The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted in 2023 to approve the creation of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, a Catholic charter school, in Oklahoma City. The plan has been held up by lawsuits by those who say its creation violates the State Constitution.

Opponents of what is proposed to be the nation's first religious public charter school have asked a district court to issue a temporary injunction preventing the school from opening in Oklahoma City and receiving state funds.

The request was filed Friday in Oklahoma County District Court, meeting a deadline set by District Court Judge Richard Ogden. The judge had declined earlier to require backers of the proposed St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School to provide immediate depositions to plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to block the school's formation. He also declined to grant a protective order against depositions to the defendants.

However, Ogden said the plaintiffs could file a motion for a temporary injunction to stop the school from moving forward with its plans. He also set a tentative date for an evidentiary hearing on July 23-24.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are The Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee, a non-partisan public school advocacy group, and nine other parents, faith leaders, and public-education advocates. They are represented by Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the American Civil Liberties Union, Education Law Center, and Freedom from Religion Foundation, as well as by Oklahoma-based counsel Odom & Sparks PLLC and J. Douglas Mann.

The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board drew national attention when it voted 3-2 in June 2023 to approve the school’s creation.

The case already has seen legal tumult. The original judge assigned to the case, Oklahoma County District Judge Brent Dishman, declined to recuse himself from the case after being asked to do so by plaintiffs' attorneys, who cited a conflict of interest. The plaintiffs appealed and in January, District Judge Amy Palumbo, the county’s chief district judge that month, ruled Dishman should be removed.

Dishman’s sister-in-law is the co-founder of the OPLAC. Dishman also serves on the board of College of the Ozarks, a private religious school in Point Lookout, Missouri, that previously hired several of the defense attorneys in a separate case with similar issues.

According to the state Education Department website, charter schools are defined as “public schools that are allowed greater flexibility for greater accountability. Catholic officials contend, however, charter schools are private schools, despite their reliance on taxpayer dollars, and a faith-based institution shouldn't be excluded from the state's charter-school funding. Critics argue the concept of a government-funded religious school violates the separation of church and state and could result in discrimination against certain groups.

In March, Ogden received dueling filings from each side, with three requests for dismissal and another to force St. Isidore to agree to provide representatives to be deposed by attorneys for the plaintiffs.

State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters and the agency he leads, the Oklahoma State Department of Education, also are defendants in the case. Attorneys for Walters said they supported St. Isidore's request to have the deposition requested by the plaintiffs delayed.

Similar lawsuit also pending in Oklahoma Supreme Court

A second lawsuit involving St. Isidore, filed by Oklahoma Attorney Gentner Drummond, is awaiting a ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments in the case on April 2.

During those oral arguments, justices seemed skeptical of the claims of attorneys for the Statewide Virtual School Charter School that what would be the nation’s first Catholic virtual charter school would actually be a private entity, and not a public school.

Drummond said Article 2, Section 5 of the Oklahoma Constitution was at the heart of his case: “No public money or property shall ever be appropriated, applied, donated, or used, directly or indirectly, for the use, benefit, or support of any sect, church, denomination, or system of religion, or for the use, benefit, or support of any priest, preacher, minister, or other religious teacher or dignitary, or sectarian institution as such.”

Attorney Phil Sechler, representing the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter Board, told justices St. Isidore is not a public entity because it is “privately owned and operated” by representatives of the Catholic Church. He said to not allow the school to receive public funds like Oklahoma’s 32 other charter schools would amount to religious discrimination that would violate the U.S. Constitution.

Both the District Court and Supreme Court cases are being eyed closely due to their religious overtones and potential for a precedent-setting ruling.

In filing for the injunction on Friday, the plaintiffs said, “Oklahoma’s public schools must remain free from discrimination and religious indoctrination. And Oklahoma taxpayers, including our plaintiffs, should not be forced to financially support a religion that many of them do not share. The law is clear, and we’re hopeful the courts will soon agree: Charter schools are public schools that must be secular and serve all students."

