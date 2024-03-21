OPP list safety tips, call on public for details after military weapon found in Leamington

Mortar shell was found Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. ET on a southwestern Ontario road in Leamington. (The Canadian Press - image credit)

Provincial police in Essex County are issuing a reminder to the public after a military mortar shell was discovered on a Leamington road Tuesday morning.

OPP say whenever someone comes across an object that looks like a military weapon, equipment or ammunition to not touch it; note the location; leave the area, and call the authorities.

They're also hoping anyone who has details about how it got there, will contact them — even anonymously — if that's what it takes.

The item was described as a mortar round and estimated to date to the early 1950's.

A "passerby" contacted police earlier this week after seeing what was described as a metal object in the middle of the road along Deer Run Road between Mersea Road 19 and Mersea Road 21 in the southwestern Ontario town.

"OPP contacted the Department of National Defence (DND) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit," police said in a statement.

"Members from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden attended the location and removed the ordinance without incident."