MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County residents are being asked to complete the online Opioid Needs Assessment.

The survey is for all community members, including people with current or past opioid use disorders and co-occurring substance use or mental health disorders and their loves ones.

The survey, offered through Michigan State University, is available at tinyurl.com/MonroeCoOpioidSurvey. No paper copies are available. The survey can be completed May 20-31.

"Your survey responses will help identify local needs, direct where funding will best meet needs and strengthen the community's understanding through a diverse set of perspectives in order to better serve and meet the needs of our community," says the survey's introduction.

Survey answers are anonymous, completely voluntary and participant confidentiality will be protected," said a news release.

The survey was developed with Michigan State University's team within the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Technical Assistance Collaborative.

For more information, contact Monroe County Planner Ryan Simmons at 734-240-7382 or ryan_simmons@monroemi.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Opioid survey available to Monroe County through May 31