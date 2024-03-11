Opioid prevention, new gun laws, and co-living. Here are bills passed the last week of session

More than 1,200 bills were filed in the Washington state Legislature this year, buy only a small percentage of those made it over the final hurdles to pass before the adjournment of the 60-day session.

The 2024 Washington state Legislature adjourned last Thursday after passing 384 bills as well as state supplemental operating, capital and transportation budgets for the 2023-25 biennium.

Lawmakers also passed three controversial and widely-talked about Let’s Go Washington initiatives this year.

You can find the full list of bills that were introduced and passed this year online, but here are some of the key bills that passed. The governor must sign them for them to become law.

Employee protections

Senate Bill 5578 – Delivered to the governor on March 8, this bill prevents employers from firing or disciplining an employee who refuses to participate in or attend meetings where the main purpose of the meeting is to “communicate the employer’s opinion concerning religious or political matters.” The bill will become law on June 5.

Opioids

Senate Bill 5804 – This legislation goes into effect June 5 and requires all school districts, Tribal schools and charter schools to keep opioid reversal medication, such as Naloxone, on hand. The bill only requires one set to be kept on the premises, and directs schools to adopt policies around overdoses by September of this year.

Senate Bill 5906 – Passed unanimously by both chambers, this legislation requires the state Department of Health to implement a drug overdose prevention campaign, and requires the agency to provide outreach to youth and adults. The law goes into effect on July 1.

Tribal warrants

Senate Bill 6146 – Under this bill delivered to the governor on March 8, Washington state law enforcement officers will be able to enforce warrants issued by Tribal police, even if the individual being issued a warrant is no longer on Tribal land.

Encouraging pollinators

Senate Bill 5934 – This bill allows cities and counties in the state to encourage pollinator-friendly plants in any landscaped areas. Additionally, the bill prevents cities and counties from banning beehives while still allowing some restrictions.

HIV prevention

Senate Bill 6127 – This legislation will require hospitals across Washington to adopt policies on medications to prevent HIV infections, as well as requirie emergency rooms to keep the medication on site. A combination of medications referred to as HIV post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, can prevent HIV infections if a person takes the medications within 72 hours of exposure, and will be required at hospitals by June 5.

Extended foster care services

Senate Bill 5908 – Under this bill, foster care services are expanded to include foster youth up to age 21 instead of age 18. The legislation was delivered to the governor March 8 and will go into effect on June 5.

Co-living

House Bill 1998 – To open up more housing options for people in the state, this legislation legalizes co-living, or housing where residents share common rooms but maintain their own sleeping quarters, after some cities in the state previously outlawed the arrangement. Passed by both chambers with near-unanimous support, this bill goes into effect June 5.

Guns

House Bill 2118 – This legislation creates several new requirements for gun dealers in the state. First, the bill mandates that gun dealers must be 21 or older, and must be able to pass a background check. The bill also requires dealers to have specified security features, alarms and safe storage. Additionally, dealers are required to report and respond to trace requests within 24 hours, and dealers are required to have an insurance policy that provides $1 million in coverage per incident. The bill goes into effect on July 1, 2025.

Senate Bill 5444 — This bill prohibits individuals from possessing weapons at zoos, aquariums, libraries and transit stations in Washington after June 5. The prohibitions in the bill do not apply to those with a concealed pistol license. Violations of the law are a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

Longevity bonus for Washington State Patrol

House Bill 2357 – Washington State Patrol employees who achieve 26 years or more of service are entitled to a $15,000 bonus under this bill. Passed unanimously by both chambers, this bill goes into effect on June 5, but is set to expire by June 30, 2029.

Cannabis tax exemption

House Bill 1453 – Medical cannabis patients purchasing cannabis products that are Department of Health compliant are eligible for a tax exemption on cannabis products in the state under this bill. The state’s tax on cannabis is 37%, and the exemption is set to expire by June 30, 2029.

Increasing special education funding

House Bill 2180 – This bill increases the state’s special education enrollment funding cap from 15% to 16%, effectively increasing the amount of money the state will provide per student.