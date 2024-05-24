Opinion: The Sad Reality About SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito’s Flag Revelations

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito may have been caught, not once but twice, with two different flags outside his homes that tell us exactly what he thinks about this country, but The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie don’t believe the outrage will lead to any substantial change.

Reports out of The New York Times this week showed, with pictures included, Alito’s Virginia home proudly displaying an upside-down flag prior to Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration. Then, in 2023, Alito’s New Jersey vacation house was spotted with an “Appeal to Heaven” flag. Though Alito claimed ignorance and lay the blame on his wife, both the flags lead to concerns over the supposedly nonpartisan judge’s ties to the MAGA community and Christian nationalism.

“All I have to say is, again, nothing is going to happen,” Moodie reflected grimly, with Levy agreeing.

Levy adds that while Chief Justice John Roberts, along with some of the other Supreme Court justices, “could do something about this… they won’t.”

Plus! We’re at the tail end of Donald Trump’s criminal hush-money trial and Jennifer Taub, author of the book, Big Dirty Money: The Shocking Injustice and Unseen Cost of White Collar Crime, reveals her thoughts on how the trial has played out.

“Things are going much worse for Donald Trump inside the courtroom, is my sense, than they are outside because of course inside he doesn’t control the narrative and outside he very much does,” Taub says.

Then, Daily Beast media reporter Justin Baragona joins the show to talk all about the right’s newest fever dream—the debunked conspiracy that Biden tried to assassinate Trump when federal agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate.

