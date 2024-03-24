Opinion: Pleasing Donald Trump more important to Republicans than solving border issues

Look at any recent poll and you’ll see that Americans are concerned about border security. Recently, Congressman Chuck Edwards asked in a survey: “What do you believe is the most pressing issue for our nation that you would like to hear about in President Biden's State of the Union address?” The border was at the top of the list.

Republicans currently hold the majority in the House of Representatives. They could be trying to solve the border crisis. Instead, they spend their time complaining and fear mongering. They get in front of the cameras and rail about caravans of migrants “swarming” the border. They are very effective at convincing people we are in danger. They are very ineffective at doing anything about it.

Even when presented with a solution, they run in the opposite direction. A bipartisan immigration bill was recently negotiated in the Senate: it was tough, wildly favorable to Republicans’ demands, and even endorsed by the conservative National Border Patrol Council. “While not perfect, the Border Act of 2024 is a step in the right direction and is far better than the current status quo,” Brandon Judd, president of the council, said in a statement. “This is why the National Border Patrol Council endorses this bill and hopes for its quick passage.”

Most Democrats were on board. President Biden said he was ready to sign the bill. The country was demanding change. But the GOP-controlled House refused to bring it to a vote.

Why? Why would Republicans squander the chance to pass a strong, bipartisan bill that would help fix the crisis they’re supposedly so very concerned about?

Two words: Donald Trump. Once it was clear a deal was close, he came out against it. And just like that, the bill was dead.

Speaker Mike Johnson said he wouldn’t allow a vote. Senate Republicans backed away. They didn’t want to give Joe Biden a win. They didn’t care about giving our country a win. They chose chaos at the border over securing the border. And they chose pleasing Mr. Trump over solving our country’s problems.

You don’t have to take my word for it. As GOP Texas Rep. Troy Nehls said, “Let me tell you, I’m not willing to do too damn much right now to help a Democrat and to help Joe Biden’s approval rating.”

Here’s just one consequence of Republican lawmakers running away from their own demands: scanners purchased to spot fentanyl at border crossings are sitting unused in warehouses because they blocked the funds needed to install them.

That’s right. We have technology that could widely improve our ability to seize fentanyl at the border, but Republicans refused to fund their installation. They are shamefully prioritizing Donald Trump’s ambition over the safety of the American people.

Madness, right? It gets worse. Per NBC reporting, failure to fund the border bill “will put at risk DHS’s current removal operations, put further strain on our already overtaxed workforce, and make it harder to catch fentanyl at ports of entry.” In other words, Republicans are not only refusing to improve border operations, they’re actively making it worse.

We need an effective and efficient border policy. The bipartisan bill hashed out in the Senate over months of negotiation and cooperation was a good start. It would have improved and expanded border patrol personnel, provided funding for more efficient processing of claims, and increased our ability to detect and seize fentanyl. If the Republicans in the House weren’t happy with it, they could have debated and made changes to the bill. That’s literally their job. By announcing their refusal to even consider it, they showed us how little they actually care.

As citizens of this country — whether Democrat, Republican or Independent — we should demand better. These are the questions we should ask our elected leaders: how did you try to solve our problems? Did you work for the good of the country or for the good of your own ambition?

As President Biden said in the SOTU address: “We can fight about the border or we can fix it. I’m ready to fix it.”

For the good of our country, we need to fix it. It’s the only fair and humane thing to do for ourselves and for the people coming here, just as my parents did, just as most of our ancestors did, hoping for a better life. Isn’t that the American way?

