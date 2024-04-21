Opinion: Only lucky few can serve in NC General Assembly: Here’s a way to fix that

In every two-year session, the people we elect to the North Carolina General Assembly have to allocate a $60 billion budget between all state programs. We also call on them to make difficult decisions about education policy, criminal justice, health insurance, gambling, civil rights, tax rates, voting and electoral districts, environmental protections and business promotion — just to name a few of the issues they face.

Their annual salary for performing this difficult job is $13,951 — a figure that has not changed since 1995. Oh, they do receive an extra $104 to cover their expenses for every day they spend in Raleigh — less than you could make for an eight-hour shift at your local fast food restaurant.

North Carolina is not a sleepy Southern state anymore. Being a state representative or senator has become more than a full-time job. They have to keep up with a mountain of issues, meet with constituents, spend more than 150 days each year in Raleigh, speak to groups in their districts and raise money for their next campaign.

How can a legislator hold down a second full-time job to supplement their $13,951 salary? The answer is they can’t.

This means no one can serve as a state lawmaker in North Carolina unless they have an independent source of income with flexible time requirements. That income might come from a business they own, a portfolio of stocks, retirement income or a spouse with a good job.

So, when we search for candidates to run for seats in the General Assembly, we have cut our recruiting pool to only those fortunate enough to have a second income source. It’s not enough to just have the aptitude and motivation to run for office and be a good lawmaker. You need another source of income.

A recently published study by Nicholas Carnes and Eric Hansen — researchers from Duke and Loyola Universities — shows the results of this pay policy. The study shows that 54% of our state lawmakers are owners or managers of businesses and farms. It shows that 30% of those who reported their age were over 65 years old. Zero percent were from working class backgrounds. It is hard to claim they are true agents of the people when they are so unrepresentative of the general population.

We could afford to fix this problem by the state paying a realistic salary. If we raised member salaries to $75,000 per year to broaden membership, it would only increase the state budget 0.03%. The fact that the General Assembly has not done this tells me the incumbents do not want the extra competition from talented young people who are eager to serve.

So I have a suggestion. If the General Assembly will not raise the salaries of its members to a reasonable level, maybe a non-partisan, nonprofit organization should be formed to make up the difference. Call it the North Carolina Legislative Association (NCLA).

The NCLA could offer flexible public service jobs to legislators who do not have an independent source of income. These folks might work on public policy research or as a resource person for civics education in their local school system. Whatever they did would have to be flexible enough to fit in with their legislative duties.

If the NCLA employed 20% of General Assembly members at $60,000 each — to get them close to $75,000 with their state salaries — the total cost including overhead would be about $2.4 million per year.

In the 2022 election cycle, North Carolina recorded $223.5 million in political contributions. Over two years, NCLA would spend just a bit more than 2% of that figure to expand the pool of quality candidates. Why would that not be a good investment? Would anyone like to help get it started?

Tom Fehsenfeld

Tom Fehsenfeld has lived in Asheville since retiring as a business executive in 2016. He is the founder of NC2040.org that publishes articles about creating a good future for our kids and grandkids in North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Opinion: NC General Assembly should raise salary of its members