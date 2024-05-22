Operator's departure will require more outside oversight at water plant; Somerset County adds 911 coordinator

SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County commissioners filled their 911 coordinator vacancy Tuesday.

But a departure at the county’s Jenner Township water plant is creating a vacancy that will force the county to lean more on an outside agency – at least for now, Somerset’s commissioners said.

Terry Stutzman was the lone remaining county-employed certified chief plant operator who was state-approved to operate the facility, which serves Somerset General Authority customers across the region.

His resignation was effective May 17, the board said.

“(Terry) felt for his personal life, it was time to move on,” Somerset Commissioner Irv Kimmel Jr. said.

Stutzman did not attend Tuesday’s meeting and was not reached for comment.

Oversight at the plant and overtime costs to perform the role have been a hot topic, at times, over the past year – during a point the previous and current boards have continued seeking to fill an additional plant operator to split the 24/7work.

For now, Maryland-based Apex Cos., which has an office in Somerset, will continue to provide management support at a rate of $92 an hour daily – for up to 20 hours a week and $110 hourly for evening “after-hours” issues when they arise, Kimmel said.

Kimmel and President Commissioner Brian Fochtman said the move was not ideal – but given the mandates required to safely run and monitor a 24/7 water plant, it was a move that had to be made.

Fochtman and Kimmel said two county-level full-time operators are currently serving as apprentices, as required by state law, to earn the approval to handle chief operator duties.

The state essentially requires three years of apprenticeships before someone can become a top operator of a treatment facility, Fochtman said.

The goal is for both to eventually have the certifications and training to do the work – and if one of them, who operated a water treatment facility as a U.S. Marine several years ago, is able to get that work history credited by the state Department of Environmental Protection, he may soon be promotable to the role, they said.

“The two of them will now be basically (learning) under Apex’s watch,” Kimmel said.

Apex has already been providing as-needed support at the facility for approximately a year, Kimmel added.

It’s just likely they’ll be doing more for now, he added.

Apex’s crews are able to handle much of that through monitoring software and laptops, which can save after-hours trips to the facility and time, Kimmel said.

In doing so, that helps control costs, too, he added.

“Unfortunately,” Kimmel said, “every other water plant in the area is in the same boat with operator (hires). It’s just one of those fields no one wants to (enter) right now.”

911 addition

A former operations manager for Somerset Area Ambulance has hired to serve as the county’s next 911 coordinator.

Shawn Ware, who has more than 30 years’ experience in operations, was approved in a 2-0 vote for that $50,000 post.

Kimmel and Fochtman approved the hire.

Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes was not present because she is attending a County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania meeting in Harrisburg, the board said.

Kimmel said Ware will oversee 911 call handling, as well as the staff who answer those calls, while Craig Hollis-Nicholson continues serving at an equal management level as operations manager.

“Shawn is a very respected individual in the first responder community,” Kimmel said, noting that he also brings a knowledge of the county’s system.

He and Fochtman said they’re confident he’ll be a “great asset” to the department.