Operator of Domino's in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties fined for 715 child labor violations

The operator of seven Domino’s locations across Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties has been fined for more than 700 child labor violations, according to a news release Monday from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Department investigators cited NWPA Pizza Inc. for 715 violations of the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act that began in 2021, including failure to provide more than 16 child employees with breaks as required by law, the release stated.

NWPA Pizza was fined $344,000.

Where are the seven locations?

The seven Domino’s locations are:

3303 Buffalo Road, Erie

5158 Peach Street, Unit #90, Erie

1101 Peninsula Drive, Suite 214, Erie

51 W. 14th St., Erie

7470 West Ridge Road, Fairview

318 Main St., Greenville

220 Willow St., Meadville

What are the violations?

Following an employee complaint filed with the department, the Labor and Industry’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance opened an investigation into all the Domino’s locations in Pennsylvania operated by NWPA Pizza Inc.

The Domino's at 5158 Peach St., shown here on July 12, 2021, was one of seven Domino's locations in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties cited for child labor violations.

The following violations were identified at the seven locations:

375 violations of failure to provide breaks: The business did not provide breaks on or before the 5th hour of work ― involving 13 children.

16 violations of not securing a work permit: The business employed a child who did not have appropriate work papers for children hired to fill a position ― involving 16 children.

29 violations of failure to announce employment or employment change to a school district: The business failed to notify a child’s respective school within five days of being hired or failed to notify the respective school within five days of termination or resignation ― involving 16 children.

Three violations of no parent authorization: The business employed a child under the age of 16 without parental authorization ― involving three children.

154 violations of excessive hours worked: The business violated the number of hours a child can work a day or week ― involving seven children.

138 violations of employment before or after legal hours: The business scheduled a minor ages 14-15 outside legal working hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the school year ― involving seven children.

What’s next?

As part of the settlement agreement, NWPA Pizza Inc. management teams at all of their Domino’s locations are required to undergo training provided by the Department of Labor & Industry’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance on how to adhere to the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act, the release stated.

The Child Labor Act allows for a maximum fine of up to $5,000 per violation. All fines collected from child labor law investigations are deposited into Pennsylvania’s General Fund.

"L&I is unwavering in its commitment to defending the rights of Pennsylvania's workforce and ensuring the safety of our youngest workers from illegal employment practices," Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Nancy Walker stated in the release.

“In line with this commitment, Gov. Shapiro's proposed 2024-25 budget includes an investment to enhance our enforcement capabilities through the addition of 12 labor law investigators to our existing team of 27. This strategic investment is aimed at bolstering our education, outreach and enforcement efforts to protect Pennsylvania workers, especially our children, from unlawful employment practices."

