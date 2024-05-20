‘Operation Protecting Tomorrow’: 2 dozen online child sexual abuse victims found in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dozen people are facing felony charges following a three-month operation in which Tennessee investigators said they identified at least two dozen victims of online child exploitation and sextortion.

The effort dubbed “Operation Protecting Tomorrow” was spearheaded by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within its Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit.

The operation began in February and extended across 21 counties in the state, involving almost 20 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. In a news release, the TBI said the aim was to not only identify victims, but to arrest individuals who want “to harm children online.”

Tips reportedly came from multiple sources, including social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. Some were cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), while law enforcement agencies also received tips from the community or led their own undercover investigations.

At least 18 of the victims identified by TBI ICAC Task Force Agents were victims of sextortion, a crime that involves adults coercing kids and teens into sending explicit images online.

One sextortion victim was also identified and located in Alabama. As of Monday, May 20, agents said they were still working to identify and locate an additional 22 children, ages 11 to 17, who are believed to be victims of sextortion.

“It is imperative that law enforcement identifies and locates these children because too many children feel trapped. They don’t know who to turn to… kids need to know that they are not alone if they fall victim to this crime,” Rob Burghardt, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the TBI’s ICAC Task Force, said during a press conference Monday.

Five of the 24 children identified through the operation were victims in what officials referred to as “brand new sexual exploitation content” that was being created by the offender and shared across social media platforms.

TBI agents executed 10 residential search warrants throughout Tennessee during the operation, which they said resulted in the seizure of 181 electronic devices and one child sex doll.

During an initial preview of those devices, investigators said they found more than 264,000 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse. Agents expect that number to grow as they continue examining the evidence.

The following people were arrested during “Operation Protecting Tomorrow” and charged with various offenses related to online child sexual abuse. Authorities said the suspects were booked into their respective county jails.

1. John Vincent, 53, Murfreesboro: Sexual exploitation of a minor (2 Counts)

2. Courtney Staggs, 29, Jamestown: Aggravated rape of a child (1 Count), aggravated sexual battery (1 Count), especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor (6 Counts), aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor (6 Counts)

3. Cody Wilson, 31, Columbia: Solicitation of a minor (1 Count), soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor – exploitation of a minor by electronic means (1 Count)

4. Kyle Shaddon, 28, Paris: Sexual exploitation of a minor (3 Counts)

5. Justin Farris, 41, Paris: Especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor (1 Count), aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor (1 Count)

6. Marcus Puryear, 47, Somerville: Sexual exploitation of a minor (20 Counts), aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor (20 Counts)

7. Shawn Steven, 32, Decatur: Sexual exploitation of a minor (5 Counts)

8. Cody Gunter, 29, Niota: Sexual exploitation of a minor (1 Count), solicitation of a minor (1 Count)

9. Johnathan Curtis, 32, McMinnville: Sexual exploitation of a minor (1 Count)

10. Clifton Johnston, 38, McMinnville: Sexual exploitation of a minor (1 Count)

11. Garry Alford, 42, McMinnville: Sexual exploitation of minor (1 Count)

12. Ernest Brown, 45, Paris: Sexual exploitation of a minor (6 Counts), aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor (2 Counts)

Individuals arrested through “Operation Protecting Tomorrow.” (Courtesy: TBI)

According to the TBI, more arrests are expected once the forensic processing of the seized electronic devices is completed.

“The massive volume of vile images and videos our agents uncovered – and the number of suspects identified, and victims helped during this operation – should trouble every Tennessean,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The internet is a dangerous place, full of predators looking for their next young victim. We’re doing our part at TBI, but every parent, grandparent, and caregiver must also be vigilant. Help your children know the dangers and know what to do if they’re scared, confused, or asked to do the wrong thing online.”

Parents and caregivers looking for resources aimed at helping children develop online safety skills are encouraged to visit the NCMEC’s website. More tips and information about online dangers can also be found on the TBI’s website.

