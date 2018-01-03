Operation Ice: Melting the Heart of Man

Greenland's Inuit people have been living on the ice for thousands of years, but in the winter of 1963, they noticed glaciers melting in the winter for the first time. Decades later, a team of NASA scientists would be the first to prove that Greenland's ice sheet was, in fact, melting. Now, during a time of unprecedented change in the Earth's climate, NASA's Operation IceBridge scientists are gathering data in Greenland to help the world understand how ice melt impacts people around the globe—most dramatically—by extreme weather events like the hurricanes of 2017.