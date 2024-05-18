‘Operation Double Trouble’: 52 severely neglected animals rescued from 2 TN properties

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gallatin-based organization said it helped save more than 50 animals Thursday that were living in “deplorable conditions” on two separate properties in West Tennessee, with one property described as a backyard breeding situation and the other described as hoarding case.

According to the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), it assisted two separate law enforcement agencies — which asked not to be identified until their investigations are complete — with the rescue of 30 dogs and 22 cats from two unrelated properties following the discovery of the animals’ horrible living conditions. The effort was dubbed “Operation Double Trouble.”

Starting in the early morning hours on Thursday, May 16, ARC said it arrived at the first property where 17 dogs — including dachshunds, Shih Tzus, and doodle/poodle mixes used for breeding — were found living in small and filthy wire cages, in plastic travel crates, and inside a small shed, with no food or water present in any of the cages.

The organization said many of the dogs were suffering from various medical conditions such as high ammonia exposure, severe matting, overgrown nails, skin inflammation and infections, ear and eye infections, and internal and external parasites resulting in flea anemia and dermatitis. In addition, some were underweight and some had untreated dental disease.

“Our team faced two heart-wrenching scenes of animal suffering and neglect,” said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward. “These back-to-back cases of backyard breeding and hoarding each underscore a dire need for immediate intervention and compassion. Each animal we’ve rescued is a testament to resilience in the face of extreme adversity.”

On the second West Tennessee property, ARC said it found 13 large dogs and 22 cats living in the shell of a trailer held together with scrap wood and broken pallets, which was filled nearly to the ceiling in some rooms with trash and feces. Officials also discovered uninsulated live electrical wires, broken glass, and sharp rusty metal scattered amongst the trash heaps.

According to ARC, there were dogs chained outdoors, one confined in a rusty makeshift pen, and several running loose on the trash-strewn property.

“The flea- and tick-covered dogs are suffering from numerous health issues related to animal neglect, including internal and external parasites, overgrown nails, skin infections, eye infections, and all were extremely dirty,” the organization said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the cats were confined inside the trailer, with most of them wearing tight hand-crafted harnesses that had embedded into the skin on their backs and caused deep skin infections, so the harnesses needed to be cut off, ARC said. Other felines — including some kittens that were just a few weeks old — were reportedly trapped in plastic carriers inside the trailer.

Officials said all of the adult cats suffered from tapeworms, fleas, and ear infections, but two of the cats were diagnosed with “the worst case of feline eosinophilic granuloma complex (EGC), an allergy-related skin condition which causes rodent ulcers on the upper lip, that ARC veterinarians have ever seen.”

ARC said it transported all the dogs and cats from “Operation Double Trouble” to its rescue center in Gallatin, where each animal is receiving medical, physical, and social care.

Once ARC completes its thorough veterinary exams, appropriate vaccinations, necessary medical treatments, and documentation, each animal will be matched and transported to trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations, which will ultimately find them loving homes, according to officials. ARC will publish a list of those groups on Facebook after the animals are transferred.

ARC said it needs funds and volunteers to help provide urgent medical, physical, and emotional care for these animals and others in need. If you would like to donate or volunteer, follow this link.

