‘Operation Dear John’: Gilmer Police arrest 7 in prostitution investigation

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department said that they arrested seven people on Saturday as a part of their prostitution investigation “Operation Dear John”.

“Prostitution often comes with drug use and distribution, as well as, human trafficking. Gilmer Police take an active role in deterring such criminal activity.” Gilmer Police Department

The following seven individuals were reportedly arrested in connection to the “operation”:

Amber Nichole Davis. Photo courtesy of Upshur County Jail.

Amber Nichole Davis, was arrested for prostitution and is being held in the Upshur County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Toravion Lewis Levince. Photo courtesy of Upshur County Jail.

Toravion Lewis Levince was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and bonded out of Upshur County Jail on Sunday.

Kendrixs Shuntze Taylor. Photo courtesy of Upshur County Jail.

Kendrixs Shuntze Taylor was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and bonded out of Upshur County Jail on Sunday.

Clifford Patrick. Photo courtesy of Gilmer Police Department.

Clifford Patrick was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and possesion of a controlled substance.

Juan Cervantes. Photo courtesy of Upshur County Jail.

Juan Cervantes was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and bonded out of Upshur County Jail on Sunday.

Michelle Ballard. Photo courtesy of Gilmer Police Department.

Michelle Ballard was arrested for prostitution.

Terry Blake Hatten. Photo courtesy of Upshur County Jail.

Terry Blake Hatten was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and bonded out of Upshur County Jail on Sunday.

