'Operation Consequences' raids yield drugs, guns, arrests in San Bernardino County

A recent series of law enforcement raids throughout San Bernardino County netted drugs, guns and seven arrests.

Deputies seized drugs and firearms, as well as arrested seven people, during a weeklong series of raids across San Bernardino County, sheriff's officials announced Tuesday.

The busts began March 2 and ended Friday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said in a written statement. It was part of the ongoing "Operation Consequences" campaign, which is an ongoing effort funded by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to reduce crime and address quality of life issues in the High Desert and the San Bernardino area.

A total of 12 search warrants were served at locations in Ontario, Yucca Valley, San Bernardino and Desert Hot Springs.

"During those contacts, investigators contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms," according to the statement.

Deputies seized roughly three pounds of illegal drugs and six firearms, including two unregistered "ghost guns," officials said. Seven people were arrested on suspicion of felonies.

Sheriff's officials said there will be more to come.

"Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms," the statement said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: San Bernardino County deputies seize drugs and guns