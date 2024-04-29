'Operation Consequences' raids yield 34 arrests, 32 guns, 25 pounds of meth

San Bernardino County's ongoing series of police raids and enforcement actions under the banner "Operation Consequences" last week resulted in 34 arrests, as well as the seizure of 32 guns and 25 pounds of methamphetamine, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies, aided by surrounding law enforcement agencies, carried out 12 search warrant throughout the county April 20 through April 26, the agency said in a written statement.

Targeted locations included the 15100 Block of Stable Lane in Victorville; the 8200 block of El Cerrito Avenue in Hesperia; the 18000 block of Arbor Court in Adelanto; the 6700 block of Wheeler Court in Fontana; the 1300 block of Visconti Drive in Colton; the 7800 block of Bonnie Street in San Bernardino; and the 2600 block of Macy Avenue in San Bernardino.

A week of "Operation Consequences" raids in an around the High Desert April 20 through April 26, 2024, netted 32 seized guns, 25 pounds of methamphetamine and 34 arrests, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said.

"During those contacts, investigators contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms," according to the statement. "Over 25 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was recovered, and 32 firearms, which included two ghost guns, were seized. Investigators made 34 felony arrests."

Operation Consequences is a county-funded crime-suppression campaign intended to "curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms," the statement added.

Sheriff's deputies were joined in last weeks raids by fellow officers from the California Highway Patrol, the San Bernardino Police Department, the Ontario Police Department, the Upland Police Department, the Fontana Police Department, San Bernardino County Probation and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

