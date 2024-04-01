'Operation Consequences' raids in San Bernardino County net 170 guns in 7 days

Another week of raids under "Operation Consequences" resulted in San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies seizing 170 guns, as well as seizing drugs and making six arrests, officials said.

The latest series of nine search warrants targeting known gang members and people prohibited from owning firearms, took place March 23 through March 29 throughout the county, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

Contraband was seized and arrests were made in the 8400 block of Fourth Avenue in Hesperia, the 700 block of Cypress Avenue in Ontario, the 26000 block of Cypress Avenue in Highland and the 2900 block of North Sierra Way in San Bernardino, according to the department.

Deputies seized 170 guns and more than 2.5 pounds of drugs, as well as made six felony arrests during "Operation Consequences" raids in San Bernardino County March 23 through March 29, 2024.

A total of 170 firearms, including two unregistered "ghost guns," were seized during the busts, along with about 2.5 pounds of drugs, the statement said. Six people were arrested on suspicion of felony crimes.

The county-wide crime suppression campaign will continue in the months ahead, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: San Bernardino police county raids net 170 guns, drugs, arrests