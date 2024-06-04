'Operation Consequences' raids lead to 12 arrests, seizure of guns and drugs

Continued law enforcement raids under San Bernardino County's "Operation Consequences" last week resulted in 12 felony arrests, along with the seizure of drugs and five guns, authorities said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies served six warrants throughout the region between May 25 and May 31, according to the agency.

The locations included the 18400 block of Ranchero Road in Hesperia; the 15100 Block of Biltmore Street in Adelanto; the 6100 block of Clover Court in Chino; the 11000 block of Sierra Avenue in Fontana; and the 4500 block of Canoga Street in Montclair, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

Deputies seized five guns, seized drugs and made 12 felony arrests during "Operation Consequences" raids in San Bernardino County May 25 through May 33, 2024.

"During those contacts, investigators contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms," the statement said. "As a result, illegal narcotics were recovered and five firearms were seized, three of which were ghost guns."

Twelve suspects were arrested on suspicion of various felony offenses, officials said.

The crime-suppression campaign began in October of 2022 and was expected to continue in the months ahead.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 'Operation Consequences' raids yield 12 arrests, guns and drugs seized